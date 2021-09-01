Speaker Orban: The visit to Romania by Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu is a historic one



Speaker Orban: The visit to Romania by Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu is a historic one.

The visit to Romania by Chairman of the Parliament of Moldova Igor Grosu is a historic one, said on Wednesday Speaker of Romania’s Chamber of Deputies Ludovic Orban. “This is the first official visit of Chairman Grosu to a country and this first visit takes place in Romania. I am... The post (...)