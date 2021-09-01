 
Romaniapress.com

September 1, 2021

USR PLUS Co-Chair Barna: For us all options are on the table
Sep 1, 2021

USR PLUS Co-Chair Barna: For us all options are on the table.

Co-Chairman of the Save Romania - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Dan Barna said on Wednesday that all options are on the table for his formation. "For us, all options are on the table. We will see how discussions evolve in the following hours and in the government sitting tonight," Dan Barna declared at the House of Parliament at the end of a meeting of USR PLUS lawmakers. He says that the junior governing partner is not against local development, but the way the National Local Development Program looks now makes it an identical copy of the previous programs which were Liviu Dragnea's brain children. "It is important that we have rules and transparency and we proposed a set of amendments that we sent our coalition partners," Barna added. With regard to the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program, Deputy Prime Minister and USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna had stated earlier in the day, before the meeting of the USR PLUS MPs, that this is "a potential moment" of breach of the coalition's cooperation protocol signed "after the Vlad Voiculescu episode", mentioning that he hopes a way is found for the coalition partners to remain in a" functional cooperation". The government meeting scheduled for earlier today was suspended and will be resumed at 19:00 hrs. Prime Minister Florin Citu argued on Wednesday that the approval procedures for the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program have been observed but the program was not adopted because of an opinion with observations from the Finance Ministry. Asked if the project will be approved anyway, with the risk of USR PLUS pulling out of government, the Prime Minister replied: "This project will pass. If it has all the approvals and procedures completed, it will pass." USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dacian Ciolos said that the party's ministers did not know that the bill on the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Program will be on the additional agenda of today's government meeting and that the document does not yet have the endorsements from the Justice and Transport ministries.AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Romania's ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program Strong divergences between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist party USR-PLUS on a RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln) local development program financed by the Government have brought Romania’s center-right ruling coalition on the brink of a break for the second time this year. The tensions (...)

As many as 11,017 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot (...)

President Iohannis: Price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians The price surge is a fact and affects many Romanians, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday, as he stressed the need for the government and local authorities to prepare solutions. "The surge of prices is a fact and affects many Romanians. Solutions must be prepared for them and I (...)

Igor Grosu: Republic of Moldova back on development path, with Romania main advocate of EU integration aspirations The Republic of Moldova returns, "after years of wandering, on the right path, on the road of development and modernization of western type", and Romania is "the main advocate" of this country for the aspirations of its European integration, said the president of the (...)

European path of Republic of Moldova, discussed by President Iohannis with Chisinau Parliament President Grosu President Klaus Iohannis addressed congratulations for the victory of the pro-reform, pro-democracy and pro-European political forces in the early elections of July 11 in the Republic of Moldova and for the election of Igor Grosu as President of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, at the (...)

Allianz-Tiriac Asigurari Recruits Daniela Covacescu For Position Of Chief Operating Officer Daniela Covacescu, with over 20 years of experience in the field of financial-banking and insurance, was recruited by Allianz-Ţiriac Asigurari for the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Irina Ionescu Takes Over As General Manager Of Green Point Management As Of Sept 1 Irina Ionescu, the former communications director at Coca-Cola HBC Romania, has taken over as general manager of GreenPoint Management, an organization that implements the extended producer responsibility (OIREP), and will be actively involved in the future development of companies in the same (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |