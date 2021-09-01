 
September 1, 2021

PM Citu: Politics is not done on conditions and blackmail, we have no time for political games
Sep 1, 2021

PM Citu: Politics is not done on conditions and blackmail, we have no time for political games.

Prime Minister Florin Citu on Wednesday said that the USR-PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity) is blackmailing with the Special Section (SIIJ, Section for Investigation of Crimes in Justice) and stressed that "politics cannot be done on conditions and blackmail" and that there is no time for "political games", in the context of discussions on the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme (PNDL 3). "I would like to discuss about the programme, because it is not a programme for me, for PNL (National Liberal Party), the UDMR (Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania), USR (Save Romania Union) or for PSD (Social Democratic Party). It is a programme for Romanians. I said at the beginning of this government that we no longer allow to have locality in Romania that do not have access to European funds, to remain undeveloped. This is the programme. If the colleagues from USR do not support the development of Romania, very well, let them come out in front. As for the blackmail and that obstacle that they put with the SIIJ, I was the first to negotiate that SIIJ in the form to be passed through the Government through negotiations with all the coalition, I supported all the solutions that came from the Ministry of Justice to abolish the SIIJ. (...) Unfortunately, politics cannot be done through conditions and blackmail," Citu said, after attending the meeting of the PNL senatorial group. The Prime Minister also said the original of the Anghel Saligny programme's draft was sent on 25 August to the Justice Ministry.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mirela Barbulescu; EN - editor: Maria Voican)

