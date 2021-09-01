Romania-Germany Foreign Trade Revives: 24% Rise In Exports To EUR9B, 17% Rise In Imports To EUR7.4B In 1H/2021

The volume of foreign trade between Romania and Germany saw a significant rebound in the first half of 2021, growing by 20.5% from the same period in 2020, up to EUR16.4 billion, per estimates by officials of the Romanian-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Romania), citing the latest (...)