Ropharma Ends 1H/2021 with RON1.45M Net Profit, Down 4.6% YoY, Amid RON223M Revenues

Ropharma Ends 1H/2021 with RON1.45M Net Profit, Down 4.6% YoY, Amid RON223M Revenues. Pharmacy network Ropharma (RPH.RO), Romania’s fifth largest pharmacy network, held by entrepreneur Mihai Miron, ended the first six months of 2021 with net profit worth RON1.45 million, 4.65% lower on the year, amid total operating revenues of RON223.7 million, down 5.4% on the year, according (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]