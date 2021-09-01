Igor Grosu: Republic of Moldova back on development path, with Romania main advocate of EU integration aspirations

Igor Grosu: Republic of Moldova back on development path, with Romania main advocate of EU integration aspirations. The Republic of Moldova returns, "after years of wandering, on the right path, on the road of development and modernization of western type", and Romania is "the main advocate" of this country for the aspirations of its European integration, said the president of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Igor Grosu, in the reunited plenum of the Romanian Parliament. "I come to thank you for the constant and always opportune support that the Romanian state has provided to the Republic of Moldova during three decades since the declaration of independence. Romania is the main advocate of the Republic of Moldova in its aspirations for European integration and we hope that the next years will be decisive in our effort to get closer to the European Union," he said. He also mentioned the humanitarian support provided by our country in the pandemic. "The brotherly hand stretched out disinterested by Romania at a troubled moment for Moldova - during the COVID-19 pandemic. A year and a half ago, the pandemic caught us with a government without legitimacy, corrupt, incompetent, with fragile institutions and desperate people," said the Chair of the Parliament in Chisinau. In this regard, he recalled that "the exemplary way in which the Romanian state acted then from the little it had and with its own problems that it had helped us a lot in combating the pandemic, but most importantly it saved hundreds and maybe thousands of human lives". The Moldovan official furthered on about his country's perspectives. "After the presidential elections in the autumn of last year and the extraordinary parliamentary elections, the Republic of Moldova returns, after years of wandering, on the right path, on the path of development and modernization of the Western type. It is the road that will bring us freedom, justice, prosperity within the European family. The Presidency, the Government, the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova have today a firm mandate to clean, develop and open the country to the outside. It will not be easy at all, but never, in the last 30 years, has it felt in the Republic of Moldova a greater, more sincere desire to take politics in the service of the citizen and to build a strong state, with functional and efficient institutions, which will work for the people," Grosu said. In this regard, he talked about objectives such as the fight against corruption and the consolidation of the rule of law, the strengthening of institutions, the development of the economy, reasonable social policies. "Now is the time to start good times for Moldova. Let us develop by accelerating European integration and work very closely with those who have the expertise and experience. And here, my thought comes primarily to Romania," Igor Grosu said and added that between the two neighbouring countries "the compatibility is full". "The Republic of Moldova is opening up. The Republic of Moldova is transforming. The Republic of Moldova wants to work for security, prosperity and development with its partners (...) Let's get together, hand in hand, let's build a common future here, at home, in Europe," the president of the Chisinau Parliament concluded.AGERPRES(RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Florin Marin; EN - editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

