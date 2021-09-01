Romania’s ruling coalition on the brink of break due to dispute on EUR 10 bln development program

Strong divergences between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the reformist party USR-PLUS on a RON 50 bln (EUR 10 bln) local development program financed by the Government have brought Romania's center-right ruling coalition on the brink of a break for the second time this year. The tensions (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]