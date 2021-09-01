As many as 11,017 people get the Covid shot in past 24 hours



As many as 11,017 people have received the coronavirus jab with either the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccine in the past 24 hours, the National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs on Wednesday. As many as 7,951 people were given the priming shot and 3,066 received the booster shot. According to CNCAV, 9,782,320 doses of vaccine have been administered since the start of the vaccination campaign on December 27, 2020 to 5,258,814 persons of whom 5,142,278 received the complete vaccination scheme. Of those vaccinated in the last 24 hours, two persons experienced whole-body side effects. As many as 17,012 side effect occurrences to Covid vaccines have been reported since the start of the vaccination campaign - 1,810 local and 15,202 systemic side effects.AGERPRES(RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican)