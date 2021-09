Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Saw Revenues Go Down by 16% in 1H/2021 vs Year-Earlier Period



Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Saw Revenues Go Down by 16% in 1H/2021 vs Year-Earlier Period.

Revenues generated by the company managing Bucharest Intercontinental hotel dropped by 16% in the first half of this year, at just RON8.4 million.