Deloitte study: Education, corruption and climate change are the top three issues of greatest concern for Romanian Millennials and Gen Zs.

The top three issues of greatest concern of the Romanian Millennials and Generation Z youngsters are the education and development of personal and professional skills (37% of Millennials and 38% of Gen Zs), the level of corruption in business and politics (35% and 30%, respectively) and climate (...)