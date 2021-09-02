Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, has been selected as a Superbrand



Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, has been selected as a Superbrand.

Garanti BBVA, one of the most dynamic banks on the local market, has been selected and recognized, once again, as a Superbrand in Romania. This is the third time that Garanti BBVA is validated as a Superbrand in the past five years, after it has received this distinction in the... The post (...)