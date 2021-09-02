The consulting and audit company BDO Romania starts an ample national online recruitment campaign for the future auditors



The consulting and audit company BDO Romania starts an ample national online recruitment campaign for the future auditors.

BDO Academy recruitment campaign takes place at national level, exclusively online, between 1-12 of September 2021 The program aims to select 60 young graduates with economic studies, who would like to develop a career in auditing The BDO Academy recruitment process includes specialized (...)