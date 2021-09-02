Internet and TV from Vodafone at unbeatable prices, with free benefits at choice

Internet and TV from Vodafone at unbeatable prices, with free benefits at choice. The “Home Deal” package available for 9.9 euro/ month for customers who choose exclusively fixed services or 7.9 euro/ month for mobile services subscribers offers users any two benefits from a list of four, free of charge Customers who want the complete experience with all 4 extra options can (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]