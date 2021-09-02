Romania’s PM dismisses justice minister and loses support from coalition partner USR-PLUS

Romania's liberal prime minister Florin Cîţu dismissed Stelian Ion, a member of the junior coalition partner USR-PLUS, from his post as justice minister. He made the announcement late on Wednesday evening, September 1, after the tensions between the PM and his coalition partners from USR-PLUS on (...)