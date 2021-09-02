President Iohannis signs decree dismissing JusMin Stelian Ion, appointing IntMin Bode acting replacement

President Iohannis signs decree dismissing JusMin Stelian Ion, appointing IntMin Bode acting replacement. On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree dismissing Stelian Ion as justice minister. He also signed a decree appointing incumbent Interior Minister Lucian Bode acting justice minister. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Florin Citu decided to remove Stelian Ion from office. "I took a necessary decision. A few minutes ago I sent the President of Romania the request for the removal from office of Justice Minister Stelian Ion. I will not accept in the government of Romania ministers who oppose the country's modernisation. As a minister, Stelian Ion has failed to assert himself in the coalition, he fell short of carrying his projects through. For example, the abolition of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes, which eight months into office, has still not been dismantled," Citu told a news briefing at the Governemnt House. AGERPRES (RO -author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - authors: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, Simona Klodnischi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]