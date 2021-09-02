Orban: We find ourselves in a political situation that does not benefit anyone



Orban: We find ourselves in a political situation that does not benefit anyone.

National chairman of the National Liberal party (PNL), major at rule, Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that at the moment there is a political situation that does not benefit anyone and any departure from the leading coalition leads to the loss of majority. Orban made a "strong appeal" to Prime Minister Florin Citu to understand the gravity of the moment and to PNL's Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) junior coalition partners not to put pressure on the government. "We are in a political situation that does not benefit anyone, neither Prime Minister Citu, nor USR PLUS nor any other political party in the governing coalition. As chairman of the National Liberal Party, I am primarily the guarantor of the unity of the National Liberal Party, but at the same time, my goal is to ensure the functioning of the coalition that formed the parliamentary majority and succeeded in inaugurating the government. We cannot govern without each of the political parties that signed the coalition agreement supporting the governing agenda," Orban said. He said the coalition's unity could not be blown up for "opportunistic reasons." "I am urging Prime Minister Florin Citu and all his colleagues inside PNL to understand the gravity of the moment. Governing presupposes maturity, balance, dialogue, respect for the governing partners; it presupposes responsibility towards the citizens. We cannot, for opportunistic reasons, blow up the unity of the coalition. I am also calling on my USR PLUS colleagues to understand that it is not a solution to put pressure on the government which they are a part of or even to say that they would enter an alliance with the Social Democratic Party (PSD)," Orban said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Alina Novaceanu, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)