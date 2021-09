ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Up 7.5% YoY In January-August 2021

ACAROM: Romania New Car Registrations Up 7.5% YoY In January-August 2021. New car registrations in Romania grew by 7.5% on the year, to a total 79,320 units, in January-August 2021, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]