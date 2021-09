Dedeman Reaches 56 Stores, Over 12,000 Employees In Romania

Dedeman Reaches 56 Stores, Over 12,000 Employees In Romania. DIY retailer Dedeman, the largest entrepreneurial business in Romania, controlled by brothers Adrian and Dragos Paval, is due to open this week its 56th store, in Blejoi, Prahova County. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]