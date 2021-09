Ranking Of Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2021: Top Three Banks Post RON2.2B Combined Profit

Ranking Of Most Profitable Large Banks in Romania in 1H/2021: Top Three Banks Post RON2.2B Combined Profit. All large banks in Romania reported higher profits for 1H/2020 against the same period in 2020 amid weakening pandemic fallout and declining risk and provision costs, but also in the wake of rising lending and revenues. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]