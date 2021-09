Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Sees 16% Lower Revenue To RON8.4M in 1H/2021

Compania Hoteliera Intercontinental Romania Sees 16% Lower Revenue To RON8.4M in 1H/2021. Revenues generated by the company managing Bucharest Intercontinental hotel dropped by 16% in the first half of this year, to just RON8.4 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]