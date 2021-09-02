 
September 2, 2021

ForMin Aurescu attends informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Gymnich format
Sep 2, 2021

ForMin Aurescu attends informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Gymnich format.

Romania’s Foreign Minister Bogdan Aurescu will attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Gymnich format, September 2-3, in Kranj, Slovenia, under the Slovenian Presidency of the Council of the European Union. Featuring on the agenda of the two-day event are the ongoing crisis in (...)

