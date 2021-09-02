President Iohannis signs decree dismissing Stelian Ion as Justice Minister; IntMin Bode nominated acting Justice Minister

President Iohannis signs decree dismissing Stelian Ion as Justice Minister; IntMin Bode nominated acting Justice Minister. On Thursday, President Klaus Iohannis signed a decree dismissing Stelian Ion as justice minister. He also signed a decree appointing incumbent Interior Minister Lucian Bode acting justice minister. Prime Minister Florin Citu announced Wednesday evening that he sent President Klaus Iohannis the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]