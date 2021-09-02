Justice Ministry: 11 bids have been filed for vacant management positions at PICCJ, DNA and DIICOT

Justice Ministry: 11 bids have been filed for vacant management positions at PICCJ, DNA and DIICOT. The Justice Ministry (MJ) has announced that 11 bids have been filed for vacant management positions at the Attorney General’s Office (PICCJ), the National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) and the Directorate for the Investigating Organised Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT). “The panel checking the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]