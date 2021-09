White Night of Art Galleries set to take place in October

Noaptea Albă a Galeriilor (NAG) – the White Night of Art Galleries will hold its 15th edition between October 15 and October 17. Contemporary art venues can register to be part of the event by September 26, on the website noapteagaleriilor.ro. NAG was initiated and is organized by Ephemair