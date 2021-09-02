Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,470; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000

As many as 1,470 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 40,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,101,678 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,056,922 were declared cured. To date, 9,126,913 RT-PCR tests and 2,451,658 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 16,293 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,831 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,462 on request) and 24,384 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 173 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]