 
Romaniapress.com

September 2, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,470; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000
Sep 2, 2021

Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1,470; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000.

As many as 1,470 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 40,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Thursday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Thursday, 1,101,678 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 1,056,922 were declared cured. To date, 9,126,913 RT-PCR tests and 2,451,658 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 16,293 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,831 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,462 on request) and 24,384 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 173 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES (RO - author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR PLUS Co-Chair Dacian Ciolos: Premier Citu has huge integrity issues Co-Chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity, and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) Dacian Ciolos considers that a Prime Minister who sacks the Justice Minister for not putting the seal of approval on a legislative project the Premier is pushing for and appoints an interim who approves the (...)

At Bled Strategic Forum ForMin Aurescu speaks about protracted conflicts in Black Sea region, EaP Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu participated today in the 16th Bled Strategic Forum - Slovenia, where he was invited to speak at the panel on "EU's Challenging Eastern Partnership Summit 2021: Calibrating its Agenda". In his intervention, Aurescu referred to the challenges (...)

Old Three-Room Apartment Prices in Bucharest Up in August Old three-room apartment prices in Bucharest continued to increase in August, reaching more than EUR101,000, a decade high, which had not been reached since the first half of 2009.

SIF Banat-Crisana Seeks to Buy Back Shares to Reward Management Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), is calling shareholders for a meeting to approve a buyback program for 880,000 shares at most, at a minimum price of RON0.1 and a maximum price of RON6.104. The shares repurchased will be given for free to management members to ensure their (...)

Acting JusMin Lucian Bode: Dismantling Section for Judicial Crimes Investigation remains a priority of mine Acting Justice Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday that the dismantling of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) remains a priority of his term, and the solution should be "a solid bill" that takes into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission. (...)

PSD publishes text of censure motion against Citu Gov't: Ciolacu invites USR PLUS, AUR and "all those interested" to sign the text drafted by SocDems The Social Democratic Party (PSD) published, on Thursday, the text of the censure motion against the Citu Government. The document, titled “Stop poverty, price increases and criminals! Down with the Citu Government!,” claims that the only solution for Romania exiting the continuous political, (...)

Appraisal & Valuation Shares Debut On AeRO Market Of Bucharest Stock Exchange Appraisal & Valuation, a company offering appraisal, consulting and real estate development, well known on the market for NAI Romania brand, marked its debut on Thursday (September 2), on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, under the ticker symbol (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |