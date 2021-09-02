Sorin Grindeanu: PSD will present today the text of the censure motion

Sorin Grindeanu: PSD will present today the text of the censure motion. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) will present on Thursday the text of the censure motion against the Government, which will be made available for signature, announced the party's first vice-chair, Sorin Grindeanu. "Today, PSD will present the text of the censure motion. (...) PSD is the only party that has the power given by the number of parliamentarians to initiate a censure motion. Whoever really wants this government to fall, will sign the PSD motion. The rest are stories," Grindeanu told a press conference.