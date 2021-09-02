USR PLUS says it has 80 votes for motion of censure: Florin Citu has to go



The Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, junior in the ruling coalition, says that 80 of its MPs have signed the motion of censure and that this step can be avoided only if Florin Citu no longer holds the position of prime minister. "The 80 votes of USR PLUS that helped form the current majority are today signatures on the motion of censure that we announced last night, after the abusive and baseless dismissal of Minister Stelian Ion. We are inviting to join us all responsible lawmakers interested in this political crisis triggered by an irresponsible prime minister lasting as short as possible," USR PLUS wrote on social media on Thursday. The alliance is urging other political forces "not to get into procrastination and political games" so that the motion can be tabled and voted on urgently. "It is time to see if the speech is translated into action. Florin Citu has to go. It is a necessary motion and can only be avoided if Florin Citu resigns or the coalition withdraws its political support," according to USR PLUS. AGERPRES (RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)