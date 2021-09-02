PNL National Political Bureau votes to endorse Citu as prime minister (sources)

PNL National Political Bureau votes to endorse Citu as prime minister (sources). The National Political Bureau (BPN) of the National Liberal Party (PNL) voted on Thursday to endorse Florin Citu as prime minister, according to political sources. "More than 70% of BPN members were on line," political sources told AGERPRES. According to the sources, the prime minister informed the BPN members that he is waiting for a pick for justice minister from the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR-PLUS) alliance, PNL's junior coalition partners, and that he will go to bat for the Anghel Saligny programme on Friday. The BPN meeting was convened by the prime minister's team and took place by videoconference. PNL national leader Ludovic Orban did not attend the meeting, arguing that he had not been informed and could not verify that the meeting met the statutory conditions. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: George Onea; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]