Liberty Galati Reports RON4.15B Turnover For 1H/2021 Vs RON4.7B For Full-Year 2020

Liberty Galati Reports RON4.15B Turnover For 1H/2021 Vs RON4.7B For Full-Year 2020. Steel mill Liberty Galati (former Sidex Galati) had a turnover of RON4.15 billion in the first half of 2021, per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) based on company data, compared with a turnover of RON4.7 billion for full-year (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]