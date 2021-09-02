 
September 2, 2021

USR PLUS and AUR would have 122 signatures for censure motion (USR's Mosteanu)
Sep 2, 2021

The leader of the Chamber of Deputies group of the Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity (USR PLUS), Ionut Mosteanu, stated that the representatives of the Union have contacted all political parties in view of supporting an eventual censure motion. During press statements at the Parliament Palace, he showed that USR PLUS and the Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) have together 122 signatures, but emphasized that he does not desire a censure motion be reached. "We discussed with all political parties about an eventual censure motion. USR PLUS has 80 signatures and 80 MPs, which, as they put Citu as Prime Minister and gave him the chance to show he can lead a coalition government, will also take him down. This should be very clear. We have discussed with AUR, in order to see if we have an option to gather the signatures. Together with AUR we have 122 signatures, so we can submit a censure motion. The text remains to be discussed. Of course, I wouldn't want it to come to this, but this depends only on the political maturity of Florin Citu. Tomorrow we will have a discussion, I expect him to take a step back, to continue with a new PNL [National Liberal Party] Prime Minister, in an accelerated rhythm, because there's a lot to recover from the last months and this period of nearly a year when Florin Citu had the reins of the Government and didn't run at full speed," said Mosteanu. He mentioned that the USR PLUS wants to still be part of the governing coalition, with the same ministerial structure, and excluded the hypothesis of ministry exchanges or barters. The USR PLUS representative claimed that the Prime Minister created "a government crisis that Romania did not need." He emphasized that the Citu Government functions "without the majority support" of the Parliament.AGERPRES(RO - author: Irinela Visan, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican)

