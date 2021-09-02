PSD publishes text of censure motion against Citu Gov’t: Ciolacu invites USR PLUS, AUR and “all those interested” to sign the text drafted by SocDems



The Social Democratic Party (PSD) published, on Thursday, the text of the censure motion against the Citu Government. The document, titled “Stop poverty, price increases and criminals! Down with the Citu Government!,” claims that the only solution for Romania exiting the continuous political, (...)