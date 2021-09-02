PSD publishes censure motion text against Citu Gov't

PSD publishes censure motion text against Citu Gov't. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) published, on Thursday, the text of the censure motion against the Citu Government. The document, titled "Stop poverty, price increases and criminals! Down with the Citu Government!," claims that the only solution for Romania exiting the continuous political, economic and social crisis is for the Citu Government to renounce the country's leadership urgently. "The Government of losers has impoverished Romania!" the motion says. An argument brought by the Social Democrats is that "the right installed a criminal at the Victoria Palace." "The Government of Romania cannot be led by a criminal, who was convicted for the crime committed and who served time for his actions. The most cynical aspect is that former inmate Citu represents today, in an aberrant way, exactly the Coalition of those who promised in order to accede to power - forgetting then to vote on it! - the Law "no criminals in public positions". Each day with the Citu Government in power is a day more in which the life of Romanians will be even more affected by poverty, blocked local community development, and the future of the country is marked by a toxic raise of debt, which will sacrifice entire generations however!" the motion says. The Social Democrats also claim that "each Romanian is 560 euro poorer after the measures which destroyed the purchase power" and that "in a full price explosion, given the rampant increase of inflation, the Government didn't find any other solution than to freeze pensions, allowances and salaries." "The official statistics show clearly that purchasing power dropped by over 12 pct. (...) The loss of control over the price increases in energy and fuel has generated rampant inflation. (...) The public debt is increasing by another 1,700 euro per second. Each Romanian is becoming poorer at the end of this year by 2,300 euro. Romania risks economic derailment, given that the increase in public debt is nearly double the increase of the Gross Domestic Product," the PSD accuses. According to the initiators of the censure motion, "the absorption of European funds is down, the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) still isn't approved, although 18 states already have their recovery plans approved already, of which 16 are already receiving funds. Romania risks losing over 60 pct of the allotted money because it will not have the physical time necessary to contract the money." The PSD also states that "the country's farmers were humiliated. Instead of ending up on Romanians' tables, their work is sold for nothing abroad." The Social Democrats also show that the "PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR [National Liberal Party, Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity, Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania - e.n.] has missed all its assumed targets in Healthcare," recalling that "in the name of an illusory protection, chronically ill patients were denied treatment and prevention services!" Although the school year hasn't started, "the PNL-USR-PLUS-UDMR gov't has already made plans to close schools", say the Social Democrats in their demarche, claiming that the "Educated Romania" of Klaus Iohannis is "the Romania of chaos, improvization and closing schools!".AGERPRES(RO - author: Catalina Matei, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Razvan-Adrian Pandea, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]