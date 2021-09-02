Acting JusMin Lucian Bode: Dismantling Section for Judicial Crimes Investigation remains a priority of mine

Acting JusMin Lucian Bode: Dismantling Section for Judicial Crimes Investigation remains a priority of mine. Acting Justice Minister Lucian Bode said on Thursday that the dismantling of the Section for the Investigation of Judicial Crimes (SIIJ) remains a priority of his term, and the solution should be "a solid bill" that takes into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission. "Another priority of my term as interim is the abolition of the SIIJ. This remains a priority, we pledged this in the governing program and is a key requirement for closing the CVM process. We all know the solution, only who doesn't want to does not see it. The solution is a solid bill that should take into account the recommendations of the Venice Commission and which should be fast-tracked in Parliament to obtain the consensus of a parliamentary majority," Lucian Bode said at the Justice Ministry after taking over the Justice portfolio. AGERPRES (RO - author: Mihai Stoica, editor: Florin Marin; EN - author: Simona Klodnischi, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]