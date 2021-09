SIF Banat-Crisana Seeks to Buy Back Shares to Reward Management

SIF Banat-Crisana Seeks to Buy Back Shares to Reward Management. Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO), is calling shareholders for a meeting to approve a buyback program for 880,000 shares at most, at a minimum price of RON0.1 and a maximum price of RON6.104. The shares repurchased will be given for free to management members to ensure their (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]