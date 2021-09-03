COVID-19: Romania adds 12 countries to the red list and moves Spain, Austria to the yellow list

Romania's National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on September 2 the list of countries with epidemiological risk. The countries/areas are rated as green, yellow or red, according to their COVID-19 incidence rate. Twelve countries were moved to the red list due to higher (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]