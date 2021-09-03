USR PLUS Ciolos: Calling it a joint motion of USR PLUS and AUR is malicious, not intimidating
Co-chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, Dacian Ciolos says that calling the alliance's motion of censure a joint one with controversial opposition Alliance for the union of Romanians (AUR) is malicious, adding that its text will reach all parties, including the lawmakers of the National Liberal party (PNL), major at rule, and of national minorities.
"Calling it a joint USR PLUS - AUR motion is malicious but it does not intimidate us. It is just rhetoric to make us give in, but we will not. This motion is initiated by us and requires more signatures that we own in Parliament. If this was the PNL's political calculation, you have proof that those who thought of the assault on money and justice are wrong. We are not intimidated by any image or tarnishing campaign against us that Florin Citu's supporters are staging at the moment. Things are simple. The incumbent prime minister has plunged the country into a political crisis to gain internal electoral points. We want to end the crisis quickly; the Romanians voted for us to make reforms, not scandal. By the departure of Florin Citu, we quickly end the crisis triggered by him," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Friday.
The USR PLUS leader adds that the text of the motion is written by USR PLUS and is a consequence of the "deeply irresponsible behaviour" of Prime Minister Florin Citu. Ciolos mentions that there are liberal lawmakers who are "deeply in disagreement with the immoral way" of the prime minister.
"I know that PNL cannot believe that we will go all the way. They have underestimated us and will bear the consequences, if they think they can buy us with some positions. The USR PLUS motion exists and goes on. It is written by us, and it is a consequence of Mr Citu's deeply irresponsible behaviour, and PNL will have to own what Florin Citu did and understand that when we said we were not endorsing thieves or disregard public money, we were serious. The motion reaches all parties, including PNL, and the lawmakers of national minorities. Any lawmaker who understands that Florin Citu wanted to use 10 billion euros of Romania's money to buy votes in his party is free to sign it," Ciolos said. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)
