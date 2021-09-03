USR PLUS Ciolos: Calling it a joint motion of USR PLUS and AUR is malicious, not intimidating

USR PLUS Ciolos: Calling it a joint motion of USR PLUS and AUR is malicious, not intimidating. Co-chairman of the Save Romania Union - Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, Dacian Ciolos says that calling the alliance's motion of censure a joint one with controversial opposition Alliance for the union of Romanians (AUR) is malicious, adding that its text will reach all parties, including the lawmakers of the National Liberal party (PNL), major at rule, and of national minorities. "Calling it a joint USR PLUS - AUR motion is malicious but it does not intimidate us. It is just rhetoric to make us give in, but we will not. This motion is initiated by us and requires more signatures that we own in Parliament. If this was the PNL's political calculation, you have proof that those who thought of the assault on money and justice are wrong. We are not intimidated by any image or tarnishing campaign against us that Florin Citu's supporters are staging at the moment. Things are simple. The incumbent prime minister has plunged the country into a political crisis to gain internal electoral points. We want to end the crisis quickly; the Romanians voted for us to make reforms, not scandal. By the departure of Florin Citu, we quickly end the crisis triggered by him," Ciolos wrote on Facebook on Friday. The USR PLUS leader adds that the text of the motion is written by USR PLUS and is a consequence of the "deeply irresponsible behaviour" of Prime Minister Florin Citu. Ciolos mentions that there are liberal lawmakers who are "deeply in disagreement with the immoral way" of the prime minister. "I know that PNL cannot believe that we will go all the way. They have underestimated us and will bear the consequences, if they think they can buy us with some positions. The USR PLUS motion exists and goes on. It is written by us, and it is a consequence of Mr Citu's deeply irresponsible behaviour, and PNL will have to own what Florin Citu did and understand that when we said we were not endorsing thieves or disregard public money, we were serious. The motion reaches all parties, including PNL, and the lawmakers of national minorities. Any lawmaker who understands that Florin Citu wanted to use 10 billion euros of Romania's money to buy votes in his party is free to sign it," Ciolos said. AGERPRES (RO- author: Irinela Visan, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached. "The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of (...)



Citu: I was blackmailed when told approval of PNDL 3 is conditional on passage of SIIJ abolition bill Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he feels "harassed" by the fact that USR PLUS ministers did not attend the government meeting, and explained that he was "blackmailed" when he was told that the local spending program PNDL 3 will not get the seal of approval (...)



Raiffeisen Bank, 100K RON fine for illegal interest rate manipulation The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has issued a fine to Raiffeisen Bank worth 100,000 RON (rd 20,280 euro) for incorrect commercial practices and decided to suspend the bank's activity regarding this behaviour, the first time such a measure was applied n Romania, as well as (...)



PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme. USRPLUS ministers were absent from the meeting The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)



PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)



63-year-old man, first West Nile virus death this season Four local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered between June 7 - September 2, and one of the infected persons has died, the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informs. The West Nile (...)

