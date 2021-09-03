Tennis: Horia Tecau and Kevin Krawietz advance to US Open men's doubles second round

Tennis: Horia Tecau and Kevin Krawietz advance to US Open men's doubles second round. Romanian - German pair Horia Tecau/Kevin Krawietz qualified for the second round of the US Open men's doubles, the last Grand Slam of the year, after having defeated Marton Fucsovics (Hungary)/Stefano Travaglia (Italy), 6-3, 6-2, in New York on Thursday. The sixth seeded couple, Tecau and Krawietz, played an exact game, without major errors, winning in just 51 minutes. Opponents in the second round will be the winners of the match Frederik Nielsen (Denmark) / Vasek Pospisil (Canada) - Marcos Giron (USA) / Andre Goransson (Sweden). Tecau and Krawietz secured a check for 34,000 USD and 90 ATP doubles points. Horia Tecau, champion at the US Open in 2017, together with Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer, reached the semifinals at Flushing Meadows last year, also pairing with Rojer. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Mihai Tenea; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]