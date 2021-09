SIF Banat-Crisana Sells RON42M Worth Of Evergent Investments Shares

SIF Banat-Crisana Sells RON42M Worth Of Evergent Investments Shares. Regional investment fund SIF Banat-Crisana (SIF1.RO) has lowered its holding in Evergent Investments (EVER.RO) by selling some packages of shares worth nearly RON42 million, in the second quarter of 2021 (namely, in April, May and June), per data aggregated by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]