Iohannis: Romania remains a pole of stability in the Black Sea and Western Balkans region

Iohannis: Romania remains a pole of stability in the Black Sea and Western Balkans region. Romania remains a pole of stability in the Black Sea and Western Balkans region, and one of the priorities is to defend common strategic interests, read President Klaus Iohannis’ message at the opening of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum. Klaus Iohannis’ message was read by presidential (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]