French fintech iBanFirst opens office in Bucharest, the first in the Central and Eastern Europe region



iBanFirst, one of Europe’s fastest-growing fintech companies, is expanding into Central and Eastern Europe by opening its first office in the region, in Bucharest. The company expects to attract 500 clients to its trading platform in its first year of activity in the Romanian market, and a (...)