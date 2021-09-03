Enel X Romania modernized the public lighting infrastructure in Gurahonț, Arad county

Enel X Romania modernized the public lighting infrastructure in Gurahonț, Arad county. Enel X Romania, a subsidiary of Enel X, the Enel Group’s advanced energy services business line, finished the modernization works of the public lighting infrastructure in Gurahonț, Arad county, and implements turnkey high performance LED technology-based solutions. As part of the project, 350 (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]