Fake vaccination certificates: 200 criminal cases and 400 people investigated in Romania

Fake vaccination certificates: 200 criminal cases and 400 people investigated in Romania. About 200 criminal cases targeting the issue or use of fake COVID-19 vaccination certificates have been opened in Romania so far, the Romanian minister of internal affairs, Lucian Bode, said during a videoconference with prefects. According to him, 400 people are being investigated in these (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]