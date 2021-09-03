PM Citu: Solution to current situation must be negotiated in coalition; PNL will not negotiate with PSD



Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the solution to the current political situation must be negotiated inside the coalition, not outside of it. In a statement before the meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL) National Standing Bureau, Citu pointed out that PNL will never negotiate with the Social Democratic Party (PSD). "I, Florin Citu, have entered politics and have said it very clearly that I will never make any compromise with PSD. PNL - and as long as I am in PNL - will not negotiate with the biggest enemy of the Romanian people. Negotiating with PSD means negotiating against the Romanian people. Any solution to the situation we are in today must be negotiated in the ruling coalition, not outside of the ruling coalition," he added. He made a call to calm and maturity. "We have important decisions to make in the coming period, PNRR will be approved in the coming weeks and it must be implemented, it concerns about 30 billion euros, we must have the normative act with the compensation for Romanians' bills at the end of the year - the vulnerable consumer law - and many other draft laws which Romanians have sent us to Government for and we shall govern. I reiterate, the solution to the current situation is found in the discussions in the coalition, not in the negotiations outside the coalition," the prime minister also said. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)