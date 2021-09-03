Kelemen Hunor: There are differences of mentality between parties, but no alternative to the governing coalition



Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) Chairman Kelemen Hunor in Cluj on Friday, during the meeting of the Council of Union Representatives (CRU), said that there are differences of mentality between the parties that form the governing coalition, but now and in the following years there is no alternative to it. "I have never denied that there are many divergences of mentality between the three formations that make up the governmental coalition. However, we still believe that in 2021 and in the years to come this coalition has no other alternative. So it is our responsibility to help coming out of this crisis of the coalition, because each partner is responsible for the others and is responsible, first and foremost, for the common values of the country, which we must keep in mind," said Kelemen Hunor. He believes that in politics you should always leave a "place to return" and believes that things will calm down after the PNL and USR PLUS congresses. "Our experience of many years is that in politics neither friends, nor friends or foes should be put in such a corner that there is no turning back. And, if you want to reach a consensus with them, never ask for things that cannot be done. (...) The ninja attitude on Facebook does not help us get out of the crisis we are in. It must stop, at least until both parties organise their congress, until then maybe the waters calm down, and after the two congresses we will be able to find a solution that will ensure the efficient governance of this coalition," Kelemen Hunor added. The CRU meeting takes place in Cluj-Napoca on Friday, preparing the UDMR Congress of September 17, in Sangeorgiu de Mures. AGERPRES (RO - author: Marius Septimiu Avram, editor: Irina Poenaru; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu)