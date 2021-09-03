Iohannis: Romania remains a pole of stability in the region; we aim to defend strategic interests

Iohannis: Romania remains a pole of stability in the region; we aim to defend strategic interests. Romania remains a pole of stability in the Black Sea and Western Balkans region, and one of the priorities is to defend common strategic interests, read President Klaus Iohannis' message at the opening of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum. Klaus Iohannis' message was read by presidential adviser Ligia Deca. "Our aim is to defend the strategic interests that unite us and reduce the dependence on partners who do not share our values. At the same time, Romania remains a pole of stability in the region, which can assume a role of projecting Western values among regional partners and to contribute to the consolidation of stability in the Black Sea region and the Western Balkans," the head of state said. He appreciated that "during all this difficult period, Romania's efforts to support its partners in the region are a concrete proof of the fact that only through unity and solidarity can crisis situations be overcome and the best solutions found to move forward." He also spoke about the challenge that the COVID crisis has brought in the field of information. "The pandemic has also shown us that in a globalised environment, characterised by an unprecedented abundance of information, on the one hand, and ever-evolving communications technologies, on the other, the general public can easily reach a wrong interpretation of events. Therefore, I will always support the multiplication of platforms that aim to provide the framework for an informed, reasoned and open dialogue, based on documented, correct and verified information, including in the areas of Defence and National Security," Iohannis added. According to the President, "organisations such as the New Strategy Center are important resources for expertise and through conferences such as the ongoing one, they create a space dedicated to the dialogue between state representatives and civil society." The fifth edition of the Black Sea and Balkans Security Forum takes place on Friday and Saturday in Bucharest, informs the Ministry of National Defence. The event is organised at the University of Agronomic Sciences and Veterinary Medicine and hosts officials and experts from Romania and the Black Sea and Balkan countries, the US and the European Union, as well as officials from the North Atlantic Alliance. The forum is organised by the New Strategy Center (NSC), with the support of NATO's Public Diplomacy Division, in partnership with the Ministry of National Defence and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. NSC is a Romanian think tank founded in 2015, which operates in the field of international relations, security and defense. It organises various events and publishes specialist studies, especially to promote the strategic importance of the Black Sea region and the Balkans area. AGERPRES (RO - author: Oana Ghita, editor: Mihai Simionescu; EN - editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached. "The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of (...)



Citu: I was blackmailed when told approval of PNDL 3 is conditional on passage of SIIJ abolition bill Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he feels "harassed" by the fact that USR PLUS ministers did not attend the government meeting, and explained that he was "blackmailed" when he was told that the local spending program PNDL 3 will not get the seal of approval (...)



Raiffeisen Bank, 100K RON fine for illegal interest rate manipulation The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has issued a fine to Raiffeisen Bank worth 100,000 RON (rd 20,280 euro) for incorrect commercial practices and decided to suspend the bank's activity regarding this behaviour, the first time such a measure was applied n Romania, as well as (...)



PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme. USRPLUS ministers were absent from the meeting The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)



COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)



PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)



63-year-old man, first West Nile virus death this season Four local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered between June 7 - September 2, and one of the infected persons has died, the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informs. The West Nile (...)

