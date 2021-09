Number Of Romanians With More Than EUR100,000 In Banks Tops 50,000 1H/2021

Number Of Romanians With More Than EUR100,000 In Banks Tops 50,000 1H/2021. A total 50,046 private individuals in Romania had more than EUR100,000 in bank deposits at the end of the first half of 2021, with a combined value of RON52.8 billion (some EUR10.8 billion), per statistical data from Romania’s Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]