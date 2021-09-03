GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.520 following over 43.000 tests performed in the last 24 hours



GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 1.520 following over 43.000 tests performed in the last 24 hours.

As many as 1,520 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania following over 43,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Friday. These are cases of patients (...)