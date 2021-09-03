USRPLUS’s Barna: We will demand the resignation of the prime minister, motion of censure is ready



USRPLUS’s Barna: We will demand the resignation of the prime minister, motion of censure is ready.

Co-chairman of the Save Romania Union – Freedom, Unity and Solidarity Party (USR PLUS) alliance, minor at rule, Dan Barna said on Thursday that at the coalition meeting on Friday evening the party he represents intends to try the “elegant way” and demand the honorary resignation of Prime Minister (...)