Crisis in the ruling coalition: PNL leaders rule out negotiations with PSD, support of any party member for a motion of censure against a PNL-led government.

PM Citu: Solution to this situation must be negotiated in coalition; PNL will not negotiate with PSD Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that the solution to the current political situation must be negotiated inside the coalition, not outside of it. In a statement before the meeting of (...)