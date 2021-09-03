Tohani vineyard in Romania invites guests to take part in the grape harvest this fall



As the harvest season is ready to start at the Tohani vineyard in Romania, local wine producer Tohani announced that it would organize grape harvests for the general public on September 25 and October 2. The event is part of the company’s strategy to become a major player in the local wine (...)