September 3, 2021

Tohani vineyard in Romania invites guests to take part in the grape harvest this fall
Tohani vineyard in Romania invites guests to take part in the grape harvest this fall.

As the harvest season is ready to start at the Tohani vineyard in Romania, local wine producer Tohani announced that it would organize grape harvests for the general public on September 25 and October 2. The event is part of the company’s strategy to become a major player in the local wine (...)



USR PLUS submits no-confidence motion against PM Citu USR PLUS Co-Chairman Dan Barna announced on Friday the failure of governing coalition negotiations, as each formation maintained its point of view and no common ground could be reached. "The no-confidence motion has just been submitted," Barna said in a statement at the Palace of (...)

Citu: I was blackmailed when told approval of PNDL 3 is conditional on passage of SIIJ abolition bill Prime Minister Florin Citu said on Friday that he feels "harassed" by the fact that USR PLUS ministers did not attend the government meeting, and explained that he was "blackmailed" when he was told that the local spending program PNDL 3 will not get the seal of approval (...)

Raiffeisen Bank, 100K RON fine for illegal interest rate manipulation The National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) has issued a fine to Raiffeisen Bank worth 100,000 RON (rd 20,280 euro) for incorrect commercial practices and decided to suspend the bank's activity regarding this behaviour, the first time such a measure was applied n Romania, as well as (...)

PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme. USRPLUS ministers were absent from the meeting The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union – Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)

COVID-19 vaccination campaign: 10,832 people immunised in last 24h Romania's National COVID-19 Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) has reported that in the last 24 hours, 10,832 doses of the Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines were administered, 8,030 first doses and 2,802 second doses. Since the beginning of the (...)

PM Citu: Government approves Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme The government adopted on Friday the emergency ordinance (OUG) for the approval of the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced. The Premier said that the USR PLUS (Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity alliance) ministers were (...)

63-year-old man, first West Nile virus death this season Four local cases of West Nile virus infection in humans have been registered between June 7 - September 2, and one of the infected persons has died, the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute informs. The West Nile (...)

 


